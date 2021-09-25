Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $80.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

CVCY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.96. 14,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.