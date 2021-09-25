Zacks: Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.74. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

