Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report sales of $8.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.73 billion and the lowest is $6.08 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $36.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.11 billion to $37.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,969,000 after buying an additional 459,082 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,136,000 after buying an additional 297,668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,949. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

