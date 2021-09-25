Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post $15.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.