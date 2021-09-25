Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have commented on ELMS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELMS traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,278. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

