Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Brokerages forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($1.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

FUBO traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. 4,375,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,783,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.85. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 0.4% during the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 5.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

