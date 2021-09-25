Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post sales of $154.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.80 million and the lowest is $149.50 million. Nautilus reported sales of $155.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $688.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.50 million to $729.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $654.40 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $769.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $300.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $9,097,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $7,246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nautilus by 245.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $4,268,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

