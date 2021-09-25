Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the second quarter worth $165,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 708,906 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the second quarter worth $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

OIIM stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.68. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

