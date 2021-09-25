Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report $48.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.97 million. Insmed reported sales of $43.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $189.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $205.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.44 million, with estimates ranging from $282.56 million to $351.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

INSM traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 385,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,607. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

