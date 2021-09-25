Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report $2.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

Several research firms recently commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 183,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,535. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

