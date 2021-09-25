Zacks: Brokerages Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to announce $8.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of SLP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 177,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,582. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $779.55 million, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.