Zloadr Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.30 Million (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Zloadr has a total market cap of $8.30 million and $48.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded up 80.1% against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00124939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

