Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.99. 1,126,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.61. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.67.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

