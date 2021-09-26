-$0.02 EPS Expected for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($5.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,575. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,019,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.