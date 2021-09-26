-$0.15 EPS Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 979,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

