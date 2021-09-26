$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.45 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. 68,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,762. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 10.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of BRP by 430.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

