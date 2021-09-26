$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 511,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,553. Athene has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after buying an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth about $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Athene by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Athene by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

