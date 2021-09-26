-$1.67 EPS Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.58) and the highest is ($1.19). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 149,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $148.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Galapagos by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Galapagos by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.