10,216 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

