10,654 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

