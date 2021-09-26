$11.76 EPS Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post earnings per share of $11.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.02 and the lowest is $11.49. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $13.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $51.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.88 to $52.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $38.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $40.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $11.54 on Tuesday, reaching $592.62. 165,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,628. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $671.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $564.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.28.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,325,926 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,922,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

