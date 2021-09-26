$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report sales of $112.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.50 million to $115.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $423.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $44.92. 83,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,933. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

