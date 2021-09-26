$12.87 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report sales of $12.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $25.37 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $8.19. 362,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,532. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

