$12.87 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report sales of $12.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $25.37 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $8.19. 362,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,532. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.