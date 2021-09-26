12,471 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,520,000.

BATS ITB opened at $69.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

