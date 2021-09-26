13,244 Shares in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Acquired by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. HAP Trading LLC owned about 0.45% of VanEck Steel ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SLX stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $68.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

