$155.64 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce $155.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.58 million and the lowest is $152.69 million. trivago reported sales of $70.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 960.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in trivago by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,512. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $998.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

