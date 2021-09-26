16,436 Shares in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,960,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

QTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

