1,660 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 18.4% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 12.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Copart by 3.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

