$17.90 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce $17.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Sientra reported sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $78.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $329.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

