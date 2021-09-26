$171.43 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $171.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.20 million and the lowest is $169.50 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $695.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $772.08 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,176. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 106,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

