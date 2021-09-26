1,739 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.