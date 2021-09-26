$18.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce $18.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.15 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $67.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $71.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

FBIO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 536,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

