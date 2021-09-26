1,844 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

MSOS opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $55.91.

