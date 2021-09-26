$2.37 EPS Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. MSCI reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $9.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

MSCI traded up $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $661.37. 214,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $624.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.55. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.