$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report sales of $20.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $18.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $82.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $83.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

WNEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 22,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 48,129 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.