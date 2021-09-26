$243.49 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce sales of $243.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.40 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $180.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.