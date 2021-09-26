$248.61 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $248.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.03 million and the lowest is $247.20 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $929.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.20 million to $935.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $948.74 million, with estimates ranging from $948.38 million to $949.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HSII traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.98. 72,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,551. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.89 million, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,422 shares of company stock worth $954,505. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 103,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

