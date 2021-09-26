2,482 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock worth $438,511,625. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $327.88 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $346.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.55.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.