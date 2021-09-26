$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.02. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $339.80 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

