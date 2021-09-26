30,200 Shares in Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Separately, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTY opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Mechanical Technology, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

