$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report sales of $4.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $16.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.58. 1,142,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,393. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $118.03 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

