410,419 Shares in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 410,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 53.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ideanomics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $982.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. On average, analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Ideanomics Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

