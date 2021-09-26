41,400 Shares in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of SIGA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.91 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $518.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

