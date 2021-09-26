43,817 Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSNL stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $872.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

