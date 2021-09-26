447 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y opened at $630.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $660.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $496.58 and a twelve month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

