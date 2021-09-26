4,934 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,934 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.08 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

