4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,265.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,265 ($42.66) and last traded at GBX 3,135 ($40.96), with a volume of 188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,140 ($41.02).

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £890.33 million and a P/E ratio of 217.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,897.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,691.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 10.83 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

