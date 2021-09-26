$5.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post sales of $5.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $2.84 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $41.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $23.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 million to $27.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.51 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $81.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,581 shares of company stock valued at $985,416. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $15,616,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 544,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.