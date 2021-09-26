$5.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post $5.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.80 billion and the lowest is $5.61 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.16. 442,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.30. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

