$599.99 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $599.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $639.30 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $421.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,805. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

